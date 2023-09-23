Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $66.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 216.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,530,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

