California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWT shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.