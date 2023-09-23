Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.