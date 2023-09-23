Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 1,024,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,740. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

