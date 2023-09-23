Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.03.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$148.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$144.71 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4575725 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.