Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $61.66 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $66.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

