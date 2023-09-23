Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after buying an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

