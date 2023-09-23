Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned 0.47% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

