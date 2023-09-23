Capital Planning LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 181.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

