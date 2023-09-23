Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.25

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and approximately $96.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.33 or 0.05990626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,198,584,811 coins and its circulating supply is 35,118,385,139 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

