CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock worth $339,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CareDx by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $7.66 on Friday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

