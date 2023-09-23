Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) Shares Up 3.2%

Carmell Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.78. 17,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 266,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Carmell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78.

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

