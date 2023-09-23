Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 21,805 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 8.0% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.