Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires Shares of 8,612 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

