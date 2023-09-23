Carr Financial Group Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.