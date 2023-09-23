Carr Financial Group Corp Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,157,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,775,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $281.36. 727,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

