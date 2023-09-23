Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

