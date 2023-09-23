Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 137,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

