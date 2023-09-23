Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.10. The company had a trading volume of 607,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

