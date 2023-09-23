Carr Financial Group Corp Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,002,000 after purchasing an additional 243,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,166. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

