Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 176.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 156.6% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 186,722 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

