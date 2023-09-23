Carr Financial Group Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

