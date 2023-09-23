Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,209 shares of company stock worth $28,740,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.99. 2,278,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,701. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.78.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
