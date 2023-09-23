Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 159,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

