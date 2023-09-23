Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 1,761 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.3234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

