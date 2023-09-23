Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 525 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,323 shares of company stock worth $146,562,990. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

