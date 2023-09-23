Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 600 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 506,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

