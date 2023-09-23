Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 848 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,690. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.