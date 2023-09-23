CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.66. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 604,166 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,746,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,841 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 439,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

