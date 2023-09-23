CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.66. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 604,166 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
