CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.52.

CEMEX Trading Down 1.8 %

CX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.