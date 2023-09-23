CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

CEMIG Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

