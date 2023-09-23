CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

