ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part Acquires 1,850,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 35.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 741.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 108,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 95,444 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

