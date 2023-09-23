Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.40

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.40 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.24 ($0.21). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.21), with a volume of 7,881,328 shares traded.

Chariot Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

