Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.93.

GTLS stock opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -362.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

