Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWSRF. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

