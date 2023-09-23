Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 315 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

