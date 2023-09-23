Chesnara plc (CSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.36 on November 10th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.36 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chesnara Stock Up 1.6 %

CSN opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.46) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.93. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 259 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.50 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of £420.90 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray sold 10,091 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.36), for a total value of £27,346.61 ($33,874.16). Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.