Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWWF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Chesswood Group Price Performance
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
