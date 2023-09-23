Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,337.51

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,337.51 ($16.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,308 ($16.20). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.47), with a volume of 582 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £146.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,773.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,338.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,266.67%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

