Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,399,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.