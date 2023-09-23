Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

