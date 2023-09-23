Citigroup Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $223.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.36.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $212.95 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

