Citigroup Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.57.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,594,448.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

