Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

In other HashiCorp news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $150,606.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,356.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $150,606.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,356.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,512 shares of company stock worth $8,688,795. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

