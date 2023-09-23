Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.99

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $10.02. Citizens shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,464 shares traded.

Citizens Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $375,635 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Citizens by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

