Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $10.02. Citizens shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,464 shares changing hands.

Citizens Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

In other Citizens news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $375,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

