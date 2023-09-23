Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. 1,190,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

