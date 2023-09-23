Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 92,656 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,656 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,818,180,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 553,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,376. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

