Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 305,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.